Aston Martin Speedster pays tribute to its most successful racing car

GAYDON, ENGLAND - Aston Martin has revealed new details about its upcoming V12 Speedster, which is an open cockpit celebration of the British brands racing past.

Just 88 examples of the Speedster will be available to buyers around the world, and now the company has released details of a custom specification that it believes will underscore the cars’ instant collector’s item status.

At the new car’s heart lies a high-performance variant of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, which produces around 515kW and 753Nm. This allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, according to claims.

The Speedster harks back to the DBR1, which was the most successful racing machine that Aston Martin has ever produced. Among numerous other achievements, it triumphed in the 1959 24 hours of Le Mans and the 1000km of Nürburgring, also winning the latter in 1957 and 1958.

To celebrate this illustrious past, Aston Martin has announced a dedicated optional DBR1 specification for the new V12 Speedster.

Customers can look forward to various custom elements reminiscent of the Le Mans winning race car. Highlights include an Aston Martin Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels, a Satin Silver anodised grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic, and Conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather.

Furthermore, unique Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets sit under transparent ‘windows’.

Satin black diamond turned 21-inch centre lock wheels are a feature of this specialist specification, which each Aston Martin V12 Speedster spending more than 50 hours in the painting process alone at the brand’s advanced paint facility.

“Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car. A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, It has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape,” said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

“Creating a bespoke specification that nods to the glory of the DBR1 has been a huge privilege for my team and I, and I very much look forward to seeing these cars being driven with the same enthusiasm that we have applied to their design.”

Aston Martin is now taking orders for the DBR1 V12 Speedster, and deliveries are expected to commence after midyear.

IOL Motoring