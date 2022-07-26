Audi Q6 launched in China as the brand’s biggest SUV

Shanghai: Following an early leak last year, Audi has pulled the covers off its new Q6 SUV, and it appears to be a China-only deal. Measuring just under 5.1m in length, the Q6 is the largest Audi, albeit only narrowly beating the Q7, and it’s also a three-row SUV available in six-seat and seven-seat guises. The Q6 is based on the Volkswagen Atlas SUV, which is sold in various international markets, but not South Africa.

But how will Audi position the Q6, given it’s similarity in size to the Q7? Here’s where it gets interesting, as Audi is marketed by two different automotive partnerships in China. SAIC Audi is a relatively new venture, and the one that will be selling the Q6 as well as a long-wheelbase A7. FAW Audi, on the other hand, has been around since 2009 and sells the Q7 as well as Q5 L and others. The new Audi Q6 will be available with two engines. At the entry end, there’s a new-generation 2.0-litre turbopetrol that produces 195kW and 400Nm. Customers can also opt for a 2.5-litre six-cylinder engine that offers 220kW and 500Nm, according to Carscoops.

Besides offering spacious seating for six or seven, with available quilted leather, the Q6 also offers a digital cockpit with three screens and some high-end options like a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and Audi AI Pro Pilot semi-autonomous driving gizmos. The Audi-SAIC venture is expected to produce several unique models for China, CarNewsChina reported. The company also recently opened the world’s largest Audi store in Shanghai, which boasts customer-exclusive areas and exhibits that promise a “fascinating brand experience”. As mentioned, the Audi Q6 appears to be for China only at this stage. But in the unlikely event that it were to be exported, would you like to see it in South Africa?