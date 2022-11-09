Audi Q8 e-tron revealed: flagship EV gets a refresh for 2023

Ingolstadt, Germany – This, folks, is the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback and if you think it looks familiar, don’t worry, your eyes are not deceiving you. These are, in fact, updated versions of the vehicles that were until now simply known as the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, and the German carmaker has now decided to give them Q8 badging to help us better understand where they fit into the line-up, which is right at the top, of course.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s not just a name change, though, as for 2023 the e-tron models receive updated styling as well as increased battery capacity and better charging performance. In profile the models retain their familiar appearance, with the regular Q8 e-tron shaped like a normal SUV and the Sportback flaunting a more coupe-like sloping rear section, but Audi has freshened the front and rear styling as well, and there’s a new two-dimensional Audi badge. Customers can choose from three powertrains, all of which are dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-ups. The base Q8 50 e-tron models offer 250kW and 664Nm, while the mid-range 55 e-trons are good for 300kW, with torque remaining at 664Nm. At the peak of the range is the SQ8 e-tron, which produces 370kW and 973Nm, allowing for a 4.5 second 0-100km/h run (versus 5.6 seconds for the 55 model and 6.0 seconds for the 50 e-tron).

Audi says it has adjusted the battery management system to liberate more usable battery capacity for customers. The Q8 50 e-tron’s battery has a storage capacity of 89 kWh (95 kWh gross), which allows for a claimed WLTP range of up to 452km. Opt for the more powerful models and you get a 106 kWh (114 kWh gross) battery that enables a WLTP range of 529km in the 55 e-tron and 454kW in the SQ8 performance variant. The Q8 models have a maximum charging performance of 150kW at high-powered fast-charging stations, and the larger battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in around 31 minutes, Audi claims.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new Audi Q8 e-tron comes with air suspension as standard, allowing the body height to be varied by as much as 76mm, and owners can also look forward to 40 driver assistance systems, powered by up to five radar sensors, five cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Later in 2023, Audi will also be offering a remote parking assist feature for the first time, allowing owners to manoeuvre the car into really tight spaces using the myAudi app on their phones. The Q8 e-tron’s cabin has two large high-resolution central screens, with the upper display measuring 10.1 inches and the lower unit 8.6-inches, and these replace nearly all of the conventional switches and knobs. Many of the vehicle’s features can be activated through natural voice control, though.

Story continues below Advertisement