Ingolstadt - Do you want an Audi Q8 but your budget is thinking more along the lines of a Q3? Audi has just the thing for you in the form of the new Q3 Sportback, which was revealed on Wednesday. In most ways it is a close relative of the second-generation Audi Q3, which is set to be launched in South Africa at the end of August (check local pricing here ), except the Sportback has, as you would have guessed, a sportier back. You can expect to see it in local showrooms during the first quarter of 2020.

Sporting a coupe-like sloping tail section, the Q3 Sportback is in fact 16mm longer and 29mm lower than the regular Q3 and also gets a unique grille as well as a gloss black trim package as standard.

The South African engine line-up will be announced closer to launch, but European customers get just three options to choose from initially, with the only petrol engine being the same 169kW 2-litre TSI turbopetrol that powers its Golf GTI cousin. There’s also a 2-litre diesel, offered in 110kW and 140kW guises.

Further down the line, Audi will add its 110kW 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine to the mix, mated to a 48V electrical system that features fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology.

The 2.0 TSI and 140kW 2.0 TDI variants both get Audi’s seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox and quattro all-wheel-drive as standard.

The cabin is, for the most part, a carryover from the regular Q3, and Audi’s MMI touch display, with its wide, high-gloss black trim, is offered as an option, along with Amazon Alexa.

There is plenty of scope for customisation, thanks to a wide selection of colours and materials, and the Q3 Sportback also offers some advanced technological features (in Europe at least) such as Car-to-X services that communicate with cities’ infrastructure to allow drivers to predict the green-light phases of traffic lights.

South African specifications and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



