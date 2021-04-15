Audi reveals electric Q4 e-tron SUV, but it’s not for South Africa

INGOLSTADT - Audi has expanded its electric car portfolio with the release of its first-ever Q4 e-tron, and as expected it comes in two flavours - conventional SUV body and coupe-inspired Sportback. Sadly, the new Q4 models are not destined for South Africa at this stage, according to our contacts at Audi SA, although local buyers can at least look forward to the larger e-tron SUV. Unlike the latter, however, the Q4 models are based around the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, a modular architecture that was designed for electric cars only. Audi Q4 e-tron, with the normal body. The Audi will take a more upmarket approach, however, with single-motor entry level versions also joined by a twin-motor all-wheel drive flagship variant. Buyers in Europe will get to choose between two single-engined, rear-driven options - an entry model with 125kW and a midrange contender with 150kW on tap. But the real fun starts with the top model that sports two electric motors - creating an electrified equivalent to quattro - and with a system output of 220kW. The latter can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds, according to claims, while the 150kW does that dash in 8.5 seconds and the 125kW model in 9.0 seconds.

But how far on a charge? According to Audi, the midrange Q4 model with 150kW (and a 77 kWh battery) offers a driving range of just over 500km on the WLTP cycle. The 220kW range topper has the same battery but its hungrier twin-motor drivetrain reduces the expected range to 472km. The entry model, meanwhile, gets a smaller 55kWh battery to save cost and this reduces the range to 330km.

Augmented Reality Head-Up-Display

The cabin follows the modern Audi design formula and adds some new high-tech features such as an optional augmented reality head-up display system, in which key information and symbols appear to be floating around 10 metres ahead of the driver, and even further in some cases.

Depending on their budget, buyers can opt for a variety of MMI infotainment systems, with the top version sporting an e-tron route planner, which calculates an optimal route that also takes charging stations into account.

The navigation system can also display high-res satellite images from Google Earth, and it can provide “ultra-accurate” traffic info derived from the swarm intelligence of the Audi fleet.

