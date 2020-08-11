Audi reveals new S3 in Sedan and Sportback guise

INGOLSTADT, Germany - Audi has pulled the covers off the S3 versions of its new-generation A3 Sedan and Sportback, but the German carmaker is not engaging in any power wars with the opposition, meaning they don’t have any more power than the models they replace.

As before, the S3 Sedan and Sportback are powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 228kW and 400Nm, while the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time for both is now 4.8 seconds, making them two tenths slower.

However, Audi says the S3 can make better use of its power in more dynamic driving scenarios thanks to its updated S-specific suspension system and quattro all-wheel drive. Buyers can choose between a standard sports suspension system, which lowers the body by 15mm versus conventional A3 models, and an upgraded sports suspension with adaptive damping.

The new S3 models ride on 18-inch wheels as standard, while larger 19-inch alloys can be ordered. Also marking the S3 models out are a unique front bumper design with larger side inlets and black grille surround, a large rear diffuser with four tailpipes and aluminium mirror caps. LED headlights are standard, but customers buying the Vorsprung model will get to enjoy Matrix LED units.

Moving inside, the new S3 models offer more space than their predecessors, with the Sedan and Sportback models being a respective 40mm and 30mm longer, while overall width has increased by 30mm.