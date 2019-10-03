Audi RS 4 Avant gets striking new look for 2020









INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - Audi has saved the best for last in facelifting its A4 line-up, and the final piece of the puzzle is the new RS 4 Avant. While its heart is the same, the mid-lifecycle enhancement brings a more striking front end design as well as an infotainment upgrade, to the latest MMI system that Audi is gradually introducing throughout its line-up. External design highlights include a wider, flatter grille that features a 3D honeycomb structure in gloss black, redesigned Matrix LED headlights, 19- or 20-inch alloys wheels and a roof spoiler, while clients can choose from gloss black, matt aluminium or carbon elements for the sill, mirrors and bumpers. The big news inside is the fitment of Audi’s new 25.6cm MMI touch display infotainment system, which replaces the previous console-mounted rotary control with touchscreen functionality. At the push of a button, the driver can call up the RS monitor, to give an overview of the component temperatures, maximum g-forces and other vehicle information. The Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster also has a number of unique RS displays, which keep you in the loop regarding performance measurements, engine outputs, oil temperature, tyre pressures and more.

The RS 4 Avant’s drivetrain carries over as before, but to recap, this potent package is motivated by a Porsche-engineered 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 331kW and 600Nm. 0-100km/h comes up in 4.1 seconds, says Audi, while those opting for the RS dynamic package will have the electronically governed top speed lifted from 250km/h to 280km/h.

All that urge is transferred to the four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel-drive system, which can distribute up to 85 percent of the power to the rear wheels if need be.

Audi also offers a sport differential, for distributing drive between the back wheels, as well as the RS sport suspension plus system with Dynamic Ride Control.

The upgraded Audi RS 4 Avant is due to touch down in South Africa around the second quarter of 2020, with pricing and final specifications set to be announced nearer to the time.

IOL Motoring



