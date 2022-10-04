Audi says goodbye to V10 engine with more potent rear-drive R8

Ingolstadt, Germany – Although Audi hasn’t officially mentioned any details about the R8’s replacement, it has been widely reported that its place in the line-up will be taken by an all-electric supercar. While this vehicle could be years away, Audi is already saying goodbye to the current V10-powered R8 and its swansong is a new limited-edition rear-wheel drive V10 GT model.

Set to be built in a limited run of just 333 vehicles, the Audi R8 GT RWD inherits the most potent version of Audi’s V10, as is currently fitted to the all-wheel drive GT model. In this guise the 5.2-litre motor produces 456kW and 565Nm, and Audi claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds for the new model. Power goes to the back wheels only through a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that boasts faster shift times. Audi is also, for the first time, offering a Torque Rear mode that allows for seven stages of intervention from the traction control system. Dial in level seven and you can enjoy some “precise and controlled” oversteering, Audi says.

Adjustable R8 GT coilover suspension is available as an optional extra. Thanks to various weight-saving measures, the R8 GT weighs around 20kg less than the regular RWD model, with the kerb weight amounting to just 1 570kg. According to Audi, the model’s unique motorsport-derived 20-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, which can be combined with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres, play a key role in reducing weight. The standard ceramic braking system also shaves off a few kilos.

The new R8 GT RWD is further distinguished by unique badging and high gloss black exterior trimmings, and the Suzuka Grey is the signature exterior colour that Audi is offering. Customers can however opt for Tango Red, Mythos Black or Daytona Grey hues. The cabin pays tribute to the original R8 GT of 2010, with its colour combination of black and red. “New and exclusive exterior and interior features pay homage to the first generation of the R8 GT such as sequential numbering, special light alloy wheels, and an interior in a combination of black and red,” Audi says.