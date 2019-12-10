INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - It’s been three months since Audi announced its freshened up A5 line-up, and now it’s finally the turn of the RS5 Coupe and Sportback performance flagships.
As per the regular A5s, the front end of the RS5 models is where you’ll see the biggest changes, with a wider and flatter grille featuring sharper edges, and it's flanked by pointy new headlights - which can be had in matrix LED form with Audi laser light technology, if specified.
Another interesting detail comes in the form of small horizontal slits just beneath the bonnet, which are a nod to the original Quattro of 1984, although in that car’s case they were real air vents and in the modern Audi, they are simply ‘implied’ - Audi’s words, not ours.
The rest of the design changes are on the subtle side, but Audi has redesigned the side sills and rear diffuser, while buyers can choose from gloss black, matt aluminium and carbon styling packages to give their cars a more individual edge.
New touchscreen interface