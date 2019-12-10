Audi sharpens up RS5 Coupe and Sportback for 2020









INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - It’s been three months since Audi announced its freshened up A5 line-up, and now it’s finally the turn of the RS5 Coupe and Sportback performance flagships. As per the regular A5s, the front end of the RS5 models is where you’ll see the biggest changes, with a wider and flatter grille featuring sharper edges, and it's flanked by pointy new headlights - which can be had in matrix LED form with Audi laser light technology, if specified. Another interesting detail comes in the form of small horizontal slits just beneath the bonnet, which are a nod to the original Quattro of 1984, although in that car’s case they were real air vents and in the modern Audi, they are simply ‘implied’ - Audi’s words, not ours. The rest of the design changes are on the subtle side, but Audi has redesigned the side sills and rear diffuser, while buyers can choose from gloss black, matt aluminium and carbon styling packages to give their cars a more individual edge. New touchscreen interface

The big news inside the cabin is the totally new 25.6cm MMI touchscreen infotainment unit that replaces the previous system that was operated by a console-mounted rotary dial. Furthermore, those opting for the range-topping MMI navigation plus infotainment system also receive an RS monitor that provides information on the drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, the quattro sport differential, the tire pressure and the tire temperature. You can also order an RS-specific digital instrument cluster, which provides further data such as g-forces.

On the subject of performance and dynamics, the RS5’s powerplant remains unaltered for 2020, but that we expected as it is still a relatively new unit. It’s mated to an eight-speed tiptronic autobox and quattro all-wheel-drive system. For the record, the 3-litre twin-turbo V6 produces 331kW and 600Nm. Against the clock, both the Coupe and Sportback models can screech from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, according to Audi, and on to a top speed of 280km/h.

IOL Motoring



