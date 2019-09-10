Frankfurt Motor Show - Hot on the heels of the new RS6 Avant that was revealed late last month, Audi is showing us the all-new RS7 Sportback which takes exactly the same high performance mild hybrid format and drops it into a less practical but more striking body. Just like the RS6, the new RS7 is powered by a revised twin-turbo V8 powertrain that puts out 441kW and 800Nm, the latter available between 2050 and 4500rpm. It also matches its wagon siblings zero to 100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250km/h.

Ensuring the beastly soundtrack to match, engine acoustics are regulated by a flap system, linked to Audi Drive Select.

The RS7 is fitted with a 48-volt main electrical system and features a mild hybrid set-up with a belt alternator. The system can recover up to 12kW of power during light deceleration, which is then stored in a separate lithium ion battery. Ultimately, the set-up is said to save up to 0.8 litres per 100km in everyday driving. Cylinder deactivation also reduces consumption.

The new motor is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic autobox and a quattro all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 85 percent of the torque to the back wheels. Handling is tidied up further by a sport differential on the back axle, which regulates the torque distribution between the back wheels.

Like the RS6, the new RS7 is perched 20mm lower to the ground than regular models, and the air suspension system lowers it by another 10mm at speeds above 120km/h. The vehicle is also available with a ‘lift mode’ that can raise the car by 20mm for speed bumps and the like.

The RS7 boasts a bolder look inside out, thanks to standard 21-inch alloys (22-inch rims being optional), a styling package that includes more striking bumpers, and RS sports seats among other RS-specific garnishes.

IOL Motoring



