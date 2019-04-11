Ingolstadt - Did you say diesel was dead? Not in Audi’s performance portfolio, which has just been expanded with new-generation S6 and S7 models powered by a 257kW, 700Nm 3-litre TDI engine mated to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The bad news is that the TDI torque factory is for Europe only. South Africa, along with the US and other markets in Asia and the Middle East, will be getting a potent alternative, however. Our S6 and S7 models will be fitted with the same 2.9-litre V6 turbopetrol engine that powers the RS 5, with outputs of 331kW and 600Nm. That’s certainly a decent consolation in our book.

The petrol powered S6 and S7 will feature the same electric supercharger as the diesel, allowing for instantaneous, lag-free acceleration, and it also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that improves fuel efficiency.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed tiptronic autobox and quattro permanent all-wheel-drive that can transfer up to 85 percent of the torque to the back wheels.

Also aiding its dynamic case is a standard sports suspension system with adaptive damping and an optional all-wheel steering system, which is a first for an Audi ‘S’ car.

So how fast is it?

Audi hasn’t mentioned any performance figures for the petrol powered S models, with the announcement having focused primarily on the Euro-destined diesels, which Audi claims can get from 0-100km/h in 5.0 seconds in the case of the S6.

Expect more details on the petrol versions to emerge closer to launch, with timing for South African models still to be confirmed.

