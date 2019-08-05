Johannesburg - While Audi’s TT is expected to eventually make way for a new electric vehicle that might even take a completely different form, the German carmaker is certainly not finished with the the current model, of which the facelifted version has just gone on sale in South Africa. As before, it’s offered in two 2-litre turbopetrol flavours emulating its Golf GTI and R cousins - the version in the regular TT 45 TFSI producing 169kW and 370Nm, and the iteration in the TTS rated at 228kW and 380Nm.

On the pricing ladder, the front-wheel-drive TT 45 TFSI comes in at R670 000 and the all-wheel-drive TTS Quattro is yours for R782 000. Both get S Tronic transmissions as standard, with the TTS offering six cogs and the TT seven.

While the drivetrains remain as before, the exterior design has been given a few minor tweaks. The optional S line exterior package, for instance, now sports a full-length front splitter, vertical air inlets, titanium black grille and model-specific side sills. Also added is a wider diffuser and vertical air inlets below the rear lights, with three horizontal fins each.

The S Line version also rides 10mm lower than the standard TT.

Buyers can choose from five different 19-inch alloy wheels designs, while three new body colours join the fray: Cosmos Blue, Turbo Blue and Pulse Orange.

Audi has also extended the range of standard equipment. Besides the Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, standard kit includes MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone interface, parking aid plus, electrically-adjustable sports seats with integrated headrests and the Audi drive select dynamic handling system.

At this stage there is no word on whether the open-top Roadster version will be offered locally, so it’s just a coupe for now.

PRICES

TT Coupé 45 TFSI S tronic - R 670 000

TTS Coupé quattro S tronic - R782 000

IOL Motoring



