China’s Beijing Auto Show has quickly evolved into one of the highlights on the global motor show calendar and this year saw a combination of glamorous and sensible new models and concept cars take centre stage. These were some of the highlights.

Mercedes-Benz presented the long-wheelbase, Chinese market version of its new A-Class sedan at the show. A slightly shorter version will be revealed for world markets later this year.

At the other end of the scale, Mercedes-Maybach revealed the strange Ultimate Luxury concept car, which is effectively a cross between an SUV and an ultra-luxurious sedan.

Geely's SX12 concept poses with a robotic dog. Picture: Jason Lee.

The BMW iX3 concept is slated for production in 2020 and leads the way for the electrification of BMW’s core brand models. Picture: Jason Lee / Reuters.

The Hybrid Kinetic Group's HK GT concept has long gullwing doors that serve both front and rear occupants. Picture: Damir Sagolj / Reuters.

The Nissan Sylphy electric car, which made its global debut at the show, is basically a Sentra crossed with a Leaf. Picture: Jason Lee / Reuters.

The stylish Wey-X concept is battery-powered and self-driving. Picture: Jason Lee / Reuters.

The Everus EV concept previews Honda’s first mass-produced electric vehicle, although it will likely be a China-only deal. Picture: Jason Lee / Reuters.

Lexus presented its all-new ES sedan, which gives a brave new look to what what the most conservative member of the Lexus family. Picture: Damir Sagolj / Reuters.

