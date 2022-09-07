Bentley Flying Spur Speed debuts as one of the last W12 models

Crewe, England - Like most of the automotive industry, Bentley will soon be wafting down electric avenue, with the British marque’s first battery-powered model due in 2025 and a full line-up of EVs expected by 2030. We have no doubts that the future Speed models will live up to that name. But for now, that badge means none other than Bentley’s W12 engine in one of its most potent forms, but its days are certainly numbered.

Bentley revealed its new Flying Spur Speed sedan this week, along with the news that it would be one of the last models to feature the marque’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine. Replacing the regular Flying Spur W12 variant, the Speed will treat customers to 467kW and 900Nm. It might not be the most potent W12 model - with the Continental Speed offering 485kW and the Batur serving up over 544 ponies - but it still does the speed thing remarkably well for a large, and luxurious four-door. Consider the claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 333km/h.

Power goes to all four wheels through a variable all-wheel drive system and eight-speed ZF dual-clutch gearbox. Adding further dynamism are an electronic all-wheel steering set-up and Bentley Dynamic Ride system, which uses an electronic actuator to manage the stiffness of the anti-roll bar. Distinguishing the Bentley Flying Spur Speed is a set of 22-inch Speed alloy wheels, available in Dark Tint, Gloss Black or Silver. Buyers can also opt for a 22” ‘Sports’ design wheel that’s available in Gloss Black or Pale Brodgar Satin. The model also comes with Bentley’s Styling Specification, which includes carbon fibre treatment for the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot spoiler.

Furthermore, clients can opt for Blackline Specification, which provides a more sporting alternative where most of the brightwork on the exterior of the car is replaced with Blackware. The cabin introduces a new colour way, which includes the use of Dinamica on all occupant touch points. Customers can choose from up to 15 leather colours and while Piano Black veneer interior decor is standard, buyers can instead opt for Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus or Dark Stained Burr Walnut as alternatives. IOL Motoring