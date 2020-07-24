Bentley takes interior wood to the next level with snazzy new 3D surface

Crewe, England - Step into a modern Bentley and you’ll expect to find a lot of tree and cow, but it’s only in the latter parts that you’ll find Bentley’s signature diamond patterning.

Until this invention, that is.

Bentley has just announced a new 3D wood trim, which is a first in the car industry. For now though, you will only find it on the inner rear door panels of the new Flying Spur, where it will be offered as an option.

The Three-Dimensional Wood parts are not made using veneers, as is typically applied to the fascia and waist rails. Instead, each rear door and quarter panel is handcrafted from a single block of sustainable American Walnut or American Cherry timber, in what Bentley calls a harmonious marriage of traditional skills and modern technology.

To achieve the three-dimensional surface, skilled operators carve the wood with a multi-axis routing machine to a tolerance of 0.1mm, less than the thickness of a human hair, hand-finishing the cuts for perfect results. An open-pore lacquer is then applied, allowing the true colour and texture of the wood to shine through for a refined, natural appearance.