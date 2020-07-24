Bentley takes interior wood to the next level with snazzy new 3D surface
Crewe, England - Step into a modern Bentley and you’ll expect to find a lot of tree and cow, but it’s only in the latter parts that you’ll find Bentley’s signature diamond patterning.
Until this invention, that is.
Bentley has just announced a new 3D wood trim, which is a first in the car industry. For now though, you will only find it on the inner rear door panels of the new Flying Spur, where it will be offered as an option.
The Three-Dimensional Wood parts are not made using veneers, as is typically applied to the fascia and waist rails. Instead, each rear door and quarter panel is handcrafted from a single block of sustainable American Walnut or American Cherry timber, in what Bentley calls a harmonious marriage of traditional skills and modern technology.
To achieve the three-dimensional surface, skilled operators carve the wood with a multi-axis routing machine to a tolerance of 0.1mm, less than the thickness of a human hair, hand-finishing the cuts for perfect results. An open-pore lacquer is then applied, allowing the true colour and texture of the wood to shine through for a refined, natural appearance.
The new option is one of the unique veneer choices from the Bentley Mulliner ‘Collections’.
The concept for 3D-machined wood was first shown in Bentley’s EXP 10 Speed 6 concept in 2015.
“Three-Dimensional Wood is the next interior design element we’ve taken from concept car idea to production reality,” said Bentley cabin design head Brett Boydell.
“It works in perfect harmony with the three-dimensional leather quilting across the cabin of the Flying Spur and creates an even more special environment for those being driven.
“The principle of milling a geometric three-dimensional diamond form into solid wood was so well received at Geneva, it confirmed the value in translating the concept into reality for the customers of Bentley’s all-new Flying Spur.”