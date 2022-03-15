Biggest Audi ever: Q6 SUV leaked, but it seems to be for China only

Shanghai - It’s not as if there were many gaps to plug in Audi’s comprehensive model line-up, but the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has still seen the need to launch a new nameplate called Q6. The first pictures and specifications have leaked online ahead of the vehicle’s imminent launch in China and although the name might not imply it, the Q6 is actually Audi’s largest SUV product to date.

The new Audi Q6, which appears to be a product for China only, is 5099mm long, which makes it slightly longer than the Q7. But why not call it the Q9 then? That appears come down to its positioning. Given that the Q6 is based on the US-market Volkswagen Atlas, with which it shares a wheelbase, the newcomer is likely to slot beneath the Q7 on the pricing ladder despite its increased size.

Power will reportedly come from the familiar EA288 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine, with buyers getting to choose between two power levels: 172kW and 198kW. Would you like to see the Audi Q6 in South Africa? IOL Motoring