BMW 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe get the Mzansi Edition treatment

Johannesburg - We’re not quite sure where the local flavour comes in, but if you’re looking for a highly specced compact BMW, the new 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe Mzansi Editions might be what you’re looking for. You can choose between three models, with the 118i Mzansi Edition coming in at R763 827 and the 128ti version setting you back by R838 160, while the 218i Mzansi Edition is yours for R781 972. They do however come at a large premium over their regular siblings - see full pricing below.

All three get a BMW M Sport package with high-gloss Shadow Line treatment for the grille and rear spoilers, while the 1 Series models also get a front spoiler attachment and side sill garnishes in the same hue, as well as a carbon rear diffuser. The three editions also gain M Carbon mirror caps, Black Chrome tail pipes and red brake callipers. The 118i rolls on 18-inch M light alloy wheels, while the 128ti and 218i GC come with 19-inch rims. Exterior colour choices include Melbourne Red, Misano Blue, Alpine White, Skyscraper Grey and Black Sapphire, while the 128ti can also be specified in Storm Bay Blue.

Moving inside, highlights include sports seats in a Trigon and Sensatec combination in black (or red cloth in the case of the 128i) with M seat belts. Features include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system as well as a Hi-Fi loudspeaker system and Panorama glass sliding sunroof. The engines, of course, remain as per the models they’re based on, with the 118i and 218i models motivated by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo triple that produces 103kW and 220Nm, and the 128ti taking things into GTI territory with a 2.0-litre turbopetrol that’s good for 180kW and 380Nm. BMW says the three models will be available in Mzansi for a limited time only.

BMW 1 Series pricing 118i (standard) - R625 072 118i Sport Line - R647 772 118i M Sport - R660 772 118i Mzansi Edition - R763 872 118d (standard) - R669 250 118d Sport Line - R691 950 118d M Sport - R704 950 128ti (standard) - R744 260 128ti Mzansi Edition - R838 160 M135i xDrive - R910 537 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i (standard) - R671 072 218i Sport Line - R693 772 218i M Sport - R706 772 218i Mzansi Edition - R781 972 218d (standard) - R729 858 218d Sport Line - R752 558 218d M Sport - R765 558 220i (standard) - R742 590 220i Sport Line - R765 290 220i M Sport - R778 290 M235i xDrive - R960 840 IOL Motoring