Johannesburg - While rumours swirl around about a possible 6 Series revival to replace both the BMW 8 Series and 4 Series models, the current 8 Series has been given its obligatory midlife facelift. The BMW 8 Series two-door Coupe and Convertible models as well as the four-door Gran Coupe, all receive a subtly redesigned front end as well as an upgraded infotainment system. What’s more, BMW’s M Sport package is now standard on all models, because why would you not want it?

This means that all models now come with aerodynamically optimised body features in the area of the front and rear apron as well as on the side skirts. The cars roll on double-spoke 19-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed tyres, because why would you want Marie Biscuits on an 8 Series? The M850i xDrive variants receive additional M-specific design features, including aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors for the first time. These models ride on 20-inch Y-spoke wheels. As part of the redesign, all BMW 8 Series models now feature the company’s “iconic glow” grille with waterfall lighting for the two kidney grille elements. The illumination is activated as soon as the vehicle is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver.

On the engine front, the 840i rear-wheel drive model carries over with its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbopetrol motor, but it now produces 245kW instead of 250 and it appears that it will only be offered in Gran Coupe guise. There’s also no mention of the 840d variant in the new model’s information pack, meaning it’s likely to fall away. As before, there’s also an M850i xDrive all-wheel drive variant offering a wholesome 390kW and 750Nm from its 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine, and the M8 Competition continues with its 460kW/750Nm V8. Inside the new BMW 8 Series models you’ll find a larger central infotainment screen (whose size has increased from 10.25 to 12.3 inches), matching the length of the digital instrument cluster. The latter is standard along with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional interface, which includes online-based navigation, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Head-Up Display.