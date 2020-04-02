BMW expands 3 Series range in SA with less expensive 318i

Johannesburg - BMW’s 3 Series range has grown gradually since the two-model launch line-up that was introduced in March last year, and the latest addition to the fold also happens to be the most affordable.

That said, the word affordable is a relative term here as the new 318i that’s set to be launched soon will still set you back a considerable sum of R610 000. That does however make it R30 000 cheaper than the 320i, and R70 000 less expensive than the 330i.

Factor in the CO2 tax, however, and the 318i costs R616 624, which gives it a price advantage of R5000 over its nearest rival, the Mercedes-Benz C180.

And while the new 318i might be somewhat pricier than the previous generation, it does come with a bigger engine, with the previous 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol making way for a detuned version of the 2-litre turbo four that’s fitted to the 320i and 330i. Like its siblings, the 318i comes standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new 318i’s engine is tuned to produce 115kW and 250Nm, which is a 15kW and 30Nm improvement over its predecessor, and for the record, it’s just 20kW and 50Nm shy of the latest 320i. In performance terms, the 318i sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.4 seconds, according to BMW, which makes it 1.3 seconds slower than the 320i.