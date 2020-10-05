BMW honours Gusheshe with 330is Edition that’s unique to SA

Midrand - BMW’s E30-generation 3-Series has become an absolute legend in spinning and drifting circles, and none are more hallowed than the 325is, which was a homegrown special launched in 1990.

Available in two versions, powered by a 2.7-litre straight six engine and offering up to 155kW (which was a great deal at that time), the 325is also carved up a rich motorsport heritage in Group N racing.

Now BMW is paying tribute to the ‘Gusheshe’ as it has become known in modern times, with a brand new special edition based on the latest 3-Series sedan, and appropriately badged 330is Edition.

Officially launched in Mzansi this month with a price tag of R899 000, the 330is Edition is powered by the same 2-litre turbopetrol engine as the regular 330i models, with 190kW on tap, which BMW says is sufficient to get it from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

It might not have more power than the car it’s based on, but the 330is Edition does receive unique design features inside and out, as well as M Sport brakes and 10mm-lower Adaptive M suspension.