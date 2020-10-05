BMW honours Gusheshe with 330is Edition that’s unique to SA
Midrand - BMW’s E30-generation 3-Series has become an absolute legend in spinning and drifting circles, and none are more hallowed than the 325is, which was a homegrown special launched in 1990.
Available in two versions, powered by a 2.7-litre straight six engine and offering up to 155kW (which was a great deal at that time), the 325is also carved up a rich motorsport heritage in Group N racing.
Now BMW is paying tribute to the ‘Gusheshe’ as it has become known in modern times, with a brand new special edition based on the latest 3-Series sedan, and appropriately badged 330is Edition.
Officially launched in Mzansi this month with a price tag of R899 000, the 330is Edition is powered by the same 2-litre turbopetrol engine as the regular 330i models, with 190kW on tap, which BMW says is sufficient to get it from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds.
It might not have more power than the car it’s based on, but the 330is Edition does receive unique design features inside and out, as well as M Sport brakes and 10mm-lower Adaptive M suspension.
The Edition rides on 20-inch M Performance wheels and is also fitted with an M Aerodynamic kit, which includes a bespoke front splitter, side skirts, boot spoiler and exhaust.
The BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended features also includes a black grille and darkened headlights.
Buyers can choose from four exterior colours: Melbourne Red, Glacier Silver, Alpine White and Black Sapphire.
We’ll have ours in red, thanks.
Customers can also look forward to some unique cabin decor in the form of 330is branding on the doorsills and dashboard inlay, Vernasca Black seat upholstery, M seat belts and steering wheel, anthracite roof lining and a glass sunroof.
Standard features include a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system as well as BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with Gesture Control and Park Assist.
As mentioned, the 330is Edition is priced at R899 000.