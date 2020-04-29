BMW previews new 4 Series Coupe, and M440i variant

Munich, Germany - BMW is putting the finishing touches on its new 4 Series Coupe ahead of its debut later this year, with the car now embarking on its final dynamic testing phase on roads surrounding its Bavarian home town.

To tide us over until the covers come off, BMW has released a few new details about its upcoming two-door. As before, it will be hunkered lower to the ground than its four-door sibling, with BMW confirming that the 2021 4 Series Coupe will be 57mm lower than the 3 Series, while the overall centre of gravity will be 21mm closer to the road. It also undercuts the sedan’s drag coefficient by 0.015.

There are some interesting new details on the powertrain front too, with the new M440i xDrive Coupe variant gaining mild-hybrid technology. BMW mentions an output of 275kW for the M440i’s straight-six turbopetrol engine, which is 10kW less than what the M340i offers, but the 48V mild hybrid system does add an additional 8kW of electric boost, which will certainly come in handy off the mark. There will of course also be a new M4, but BMW hasn't released any of those details as yet.