Pebble Beach, California - BMW is renewing its fight with the Porsche Boxster with its third-generation Z4 roadster, which was revealed at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. For now BMW is only showing us the M40i First Edition - an expanded range of variants, along with further technical details, will be announced on 19 September, BMW promises.

BMW has, however, confirmed that the M40i’s straight-six engine is good for 250kW and that the car will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

The M Performance variant also comes with a sports suspension system featuring adaptive damping, as well as an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential and performance braking system.

The First Edition is set apart by black 19-inch alloys, a Frozen Orange exterior paint job and glossy black mirror caps. Inside it gets Vernasca black leather trim and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, while ambient lighting is optional.

Features new to the Z4 include LED headlights with ‘matrix’ high beam function as well as the latest-generation Head-Up Display and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system.

From a design perspective, the Z4 sticks to the classic roadster recipe with a short wheelbase, long bonnet, low centre of gravity and 50:50 weight distribution.

The newcomer is set to go on sale in South Africa during the first half of 2019.

The Z4 will also form the basis of the highly-anticipated Toyota Supra revival, which is expected to be revealed later this year.

IOL Motoring