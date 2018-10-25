Munich - M Performance Parts are becoming must-have accessories for customers who want their BMW to stand out from the crowd, and the latest product to get its own range of bespoke items is the new X5, which is due in South Africa in late November. These parts will be available through the Original BMW Accessories programme in various world markets from March 2019 onwards.

Designed to be aesthetic as well as functional, BMW is offering a wide range of exterior and interior components.

This includes hand-finished, high-gloss carbon fibre exterior components, including front and rear winglets, air intake garnishes, mirror caps and diffuser as well as matt black side sill foils.

Also finished in matt black are the 20-inch Star Spoke alloy wheels, shod in all-terrain rubber and aimed at customers that want to take their X5s off the beaten track. Those sticking to the tar and seeking something sportier can opt for 22-inch M performance alloys featuring ‘form flowing’ rolled rim wells.

An M Performance sports braking system, featuring inner-vented and perforated brake discs and red calipers, are on the menu too.

The carbon theme continues on the inside, where BMW offers a wide range of customisation options including an M Performance steering wheel with Alcantara grip areas, carbon shift paddles, bespoke M colour floor mats and stainless steel pedal caps.

A noteworthy feature is the M Performance Drive Analyser. Consisting of a plug-in OBD diagnostics stick that syncs with a smartphone app, it relays extensive driving dynamics data to the driver.