BMW X5 and X6 facelift revealed: fresh look, digital cabin and perkier engines

Munich - The BMW X5 and X6 siblings have been given a comprehensive midlife makeover for 2023, bringing a fresh exterior look, redesigned digital cabin and enhanced engines to the party. Due to hit South African showrooms in the third quarter of 2023, the refreshed BMW X5 can be told apart by its slimmer headlights with arrow-shaped DRLs, but the real showpiece is the new illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ grille, which will be optional on the six-cylinder models. According to BMW the glowing grille, with its cascade lighting effect, creates an “extremely eye-catching” and brand-typical look.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moving to the side you’ll see redesigned air breathers on the front side panels, while the back end is distinguished by new taillights with an illuminated X motif. The new BMW X6, also due in Q3, boasts similar styling changes, and it now comes standard with BMW’s M Sport package. BMW has also added four new metallic exterior paint options to the X5 and X6 line-up, these being: Blue Ridge Mountain, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey and Frozen Pure Grey. What’s more, the models are now also available with an M Sport Package Pro, while the range-topping M60i xDrive variants get exclusive exterior paint options in the form of M Marina Bay Blue and Man Green Metallic.

You’ll see even bigger changes inside the new BMW X5 and X6, where BMW’s latest “Operating System 8” lives behind a new wide-screen Curved Display, which brings with it a comprehensive array of digital services. BMW has reduced the number of buttons and switches as many functions are now digitally controlled. As you’d expect, there are a lot of fancy options available, including an LED-illuminated panoramic glass roof and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and buyers can also specify a new Comfort Package with heating for the cupholders and other interior panels. BMW has also significantly expanded the range of automated driving and parking systems. As mentioned, BMW has tinkered with the engines too, and all units now feature 48V mild hybrid technology, adding an extra 9kW and 200Nm to the tally.

Story continues below Advertisement

The range-topping M60i xDrive models are powered by a new M-derived 4.4-litre V8 petrol motor that produces 390kW and 750Nm, for a 4.3 second 0-100km/h sprint. The latest-generation six-cylinder power units also join the mix, with the xDrive40i petrol model now producing 280kW and 520Nm, which is 35kW and 70Nm more than before. Despite all the diesel hatred we’re seeing these days, BMW has retained the oil-burning six-pot, which is good for 219kW and 670Nm. But those wanting to plug in can opt for a new xDrive50e plug-in hybrid petrol model that offers system outputs of 360kW and 700Nm, which is 70kW and 100Nm more than before. Thanks to a larger-capacity battery, the PHEV model now offers an electric range of between 94kW and 110km on the WLTP cycle, according to BMW.

Story continues below Advertisement