BMW X7 moves over to the dark side with Shadow Edition

Munich, Germany - BMW has created a limited edition X7 for those seeking a full-size SUV with a bit more presence.

Featuring exclusive touches inside and out, the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow will be available worldwide with all engine derivatives, but only 500 of these editions will be built.

The Edition Dark Shadow rides on unique 22-inch V-spoke alloy wheels with a Jet Black Matt finish. It’s also set apart by a Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish, by BMW Individual.

The new paint finish is complemented by a High Gloss Shadow Line package that brings a black chrome finish to the side window surrounds, B and C pillar columns, exterior mirrors, tailpipe covers and the bars of the kidney grille.

Of course, the BMW M Sports exterior package is also part of the deal here.