BMW X7 moves over to the dark side with Shadow Edition
Munich, Germany - BMW has created a limited edition X7 for those seeking a full-size SUV with a bit more presence.
Featuring exclusive touches inside and out, the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow will be available worldwide with all engine derivatives, but only 500 of these editions will be built.
The Edition Dark Shadow rides on unique 22-inch V-spoke alloy wheels with a Jet Black Matt finish. It’s also set apart by a Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish, by BMW Individual.
The new paint finish is complemented by a High Gloss Shadow Line package that brings a black chrome finish to the side window surrounds, B and C pillar columns, exterior mirrors, tailpipe covers and the bars of the kidney grille.
Of course, the BMW M Sports exterior package is also part of the deal here.
You’ll find some unique touches inside too, such as the two-tone Merino leather seats in Night Blue and Black with contrasting seams. Buyers can also look forward to a Night Blue roof liner with an Alcantara finish as well as Night Blue leather trim for the upper instrument panel and arm rests.
Additional garnishes come in the form of BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays and Piano Black centre console trim, bearing an edition logo.
For the record, the BMW X7 is available with three engine options in South Africa, namely the xDrive 30d with a 196kW/620Nm 3-litre turbodiesel, M50d with 294kW/760Nm and M50i V8 turbopetrol with 390kW/750Nm.