Johannesburg - Just a day after BMW’s biggest-ever SAV was revealed to the world, pricing has appeared on the South African website, so here’s how much you’ll have to budget for ahead of its local launch, planned for March 2019:

BMW X7 xDrive30d R1 562 849 BMW X7 M50d R1 862 308

That puts the newcomer at a premium of around R360 000 over the new-generation X5 , which is due to launch here in November.

Standard features include BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with gesture control, five-zone automatic climate control, Head-Up Display, BMW Display Key, Parking Assistant Plus and Driving Assistant Professional.

The list of optional extras includes, among other things, a Panoramic Sky Lounge (R17 800), BMW Laserlights (R21 800), xOffroad Package (R27 600), massage function for front seats (R15 800), and individual middle row rear seating for two, replacing the three-passenger bench (R9600).

As previously reported, the X7 is 265mm longer than the new X5, and claims to offer comfortable seating for seven adults with 326 litres of boot space available even when all seats are in place.

South Africans will have two 3-litre turbodiesel engine options in the form of the 195kW/620Nm xDrive30d and 294kW/760Nm quad-turbo M50d.

Air suspension on both axles allows the car to be raised or lowered by up to 80mm and buyers can order an offroad package that offers four selectable modes.

IOL Motoring



