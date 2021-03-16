BMW’s ferocious new M3 and M4 twins officially land in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - BMW launched the all-new M3 and M4 in Cape Town this week after unveiling the vehicles under lockdown late last year. The new M3 and M4 sport the controversial front end styling that we first saw on the 4 Series in 2020, but it does offer more aggressive styling elements that set it apart from the regular sedans and coupés. We haven’t seen the car in person yet, but we’ll be testing both models in two weeks, at Gerotek, so be sure to follow us on social media so you don’ miss a beat of the action. WHAT’S NEW BMW M3 as safety car for MotoGP South Africa only receives the Competition models, which produce more power (375kW and 650Nm compared with 353kW and 550Nm on the standard models). The pair do away with the quick-changing DCT that we know and love, as BMW M engineers have reverted to a torque converter automatic again. BMW’s also going the AMG route when it comes to traction control, with up to 10 different levels of electronic stability intervention available as standard. For now, we’re only getting the rear-wheel drive models, but there will be all-wheel drive xDrive versions at some point in the future. You’ll be able to switch the four-wheel drive models to rear-wheel drive mode like you can in the current M5.

RACE INSPIRED

BMW M4 as safety car for MotoGP

The latest generation BMW M3 and M4 are the fastest compact passenger models of their kind thanks to the use of numerous motorsport-bred materials in their construction. The 3-litre straight six that powers them, for instance, is highly upgraded compared to the previous generation M3 and M4, particularly in the areas of cooling and turbo piping.

You can appoint the vehicle with a race-inspired interior through the BMW M Performance Parts catalogue with items such as carbon-fibre-backed bucket seats, steering wheel with shift lights and bespoke trim and colour choices. You can also make the exterior unique through the parts catalogue, with a range of additional spoilers available.

Our favourite additional item for the M3 and M4, however, has to be the centrally located quad-exit exhaust that is stacked like a Lexus IS F.

BMW M3 and M4 performance exhaust option

The new BMW M3, M4 and the fire-breathing M5 CS (coming to SA in very limited numbers) will be the official pace cars of the MotoGP Championship this year, alongside the M1000 RR superbike that will serve as a safety bike.

Prices for the BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition are R1 860 000 and R1 940 000 respectively, as standard, and all models come with a five-year/100 000km full maintenance plan.

DRIVE360