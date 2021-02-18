BMW’s GTI-rivalling 128ti here soon: SA pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - BMW preparing to unleash its first genuine rival to the Golf GTI and we now have pricing ahead of its imminent launch.

According to the configurator on the BMW SA website, the new BMW 128ti sports hatch will start at R687 418 before options. We don’t know how that compares to the upcoming eighth-generation Golf GTI as VWSA has yet to release that pricing but for what it’s worth, the outgoing Golf 7 GTI retailed at R632 700, while the recently-introduced TCR limited edition was listed at R689 200.

As we previously reported, the 128ti will unfortunately be detuned for South Africa, due to the country being classified as a “hot weather market”. While overseas versions are good for 195kW, our cars will be tuned to 180kW, which is still enough to match the new GTI however. Maximum torque, at 380Nm, is 20Nm down on the overseas version.

From 0-100km/h, the SA-spec 128ti is two tenths of a second slower than the German model, with BMW SA claiming a 6.3 seconds sprint time, versus 6.1s.

The new 128ti is front-wheel driven and BMW says it’s a good 80kg lighter than its all-wheel drive M135i xDrive sibling, which costs R808 188. The newcomer also boasts some sporty dynamic hardware, including a Torsen limited-slip differential, model-specific steering set-up and a sports suspension system that lowers it by 10mm versus regular 1 Series hatches.