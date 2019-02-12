Johannesburg - First introduced abroad 10 years back, the ASX is feeling its age now, but Mitsubishi is doing all it can to keep the compact SUV fresh until such a time as it can be replaced by an all-new model - presumably one based on the Renault-Nissan compact car platform through its Alliance ties forged in late 2016. But for the time being, the world is getting yet another upgraded version of the current ASX, but at least this time it happens to be the most extensive facelift that the SUV has seen to date.

As with with the new Triton bakkie, the front end gets a bold makeover, sporting its own iteration of Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ family face, complete with triangular headlights, wide ‘cheek bones’ and boomerang-shaped chrome accents flanking the lower air intake.

Changes at the back are less radical, but the tail lights do get a new, and far more modern looking, LED lighting signature and the skid plate lower down has been beefed up.

Finally, three new colours have been added to the menu in the form of Red Diamond, Sunshine Orange and Oak Brown.

Cabin changes have been kept to a minimum, but there is at least a new touchscreen infotainment system featuring a larger screen (up from 17.8cm to 20.3cm in size) and enhanced connectivity, including satnav with real-time traffic information. Furthermore, it’ll soon be available with an app that monitors the vehicle’s ‘vital signs’ to give advice on maintenance intervals, and also keeps tabs on your fuel levels and guides you to the nearest station when you’re running low.

Mechanicals remain unchanged, with power coming from a 2-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, linked to either a five-speed manual or six-speed CVT continuously variable gearbox with six-speed ‘Sports’ mode.

The new ASX will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

IOL Motoring



