Bring sunscreen! Updated Fiat 500X lands in SA, with new open-air roof option

Johannesburg – If you don’t like following the crowd and want your choice of wheels to be of the ‘something different’ variety, then chances are you’ll be looking at a few Stellantis products. The carmaker – which markets the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroen brands in South Africa – has a lot of interesting niche products in its portfolio. It’s not a big player in the high-volume segments, although from the whisperings we hear that is set to change when new and as-yet-unnamed products reach us later this year.

The updated Fiat 500X that was launched in South Africa this week, however, is set to remain a niche offering. Call it a ‘boutique’ SUV if you will, it aims to transplant some of the smaller Fiat 500 hatchback’s charm into a more practical wrapping. But what’s new for 2023? Apart from a minor facelift that sees the Fiat badge on the front replaced with a ‘500’ logo, the line-up has now been realigned, with the Cult and Connect base variants falling away, while the range-topping Sport model now gets the option of a folding panoramic roof, which is unique in its class. How much? The Fiat 500X Cross is now the entry to the range and it’ll set you back R509 900, while the Sport retails at R560 900, or R580 900 if you want it with the electronic soft top (EST).

We spent some time with both models on various Gauteng country roads on its media launch this week. The soft-top on the 500X Sport can be opened and closed at the push of a button at speeds of up to 100km/h, and at that velocity the wind buffeting and general noise levels were far more tolerable than we’d expected. You might want to close it at higher speeds, though. Oh, and as Baz Luhrmann would have said, remember to bring sunscreen. I was impressed by the overall performance on offer with this car. Both variants come with a 1.4-litre turbopetrol that sends 103kW and 230Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed DDCT dual-clutch transmission. It’s no firecracker, but the drivetrain has more than enough oomph to move the compact SUV briskly and comfortably – and I’d like to emphasise that last word. Power delivery is ultra-smooth, with no jerkiness or lag following sudden pedal movements, and the gearbox is intuitive and well matched to the engine.

What’s more, the ride is comfortable and the vehicle feels sure-footed through the corners, so really no complaints on the driving front. As mentioned, there are two models on offer, and the Cross entry version comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, and the seats are upholstered in a combination of cloth and leather. Standard cabin amenities include automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto headlights and a 7.0-inch Uconnect high-definition infotainment system with navigation and an impressively high-resolution reverse camera. Safety kit comes in the form of six airbags and vehicle dynamic control (VDC).

The Fiat 500X Sport adds extra flashiness in the form of 19-inch alloys, dual chrome exhaust tips and colour-coded wheel arch mouldings, while the cabin is set apart by titanium-style dashboard trim and the steering wheel is clad with leather and Alcantara, which you’ll also find on the binnacle cover. In a nutshell, the Fiat 500X is a distinctive compact SUV that’s good to drive and well appointed, but it’s also not the most practical SUV that you’re going to find at the price, and rear legroom is more adequate than ample. For many potential buyers it’s going to be a hard sell at R509 900 to R580 900, but if you’re looking for a car with some Italian flair and you’re willing to pay the premium, this could be a very satisfying option. It’s certainly unique.

The Fiat 500X comes with a three-year or 60 000km service plan and a five-year or 100 000km warranty. Pricing (February 2023) Fiat 500X Cross – R509 900