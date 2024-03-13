Budget-beating Citroen C3 range expands with new Max model

Stellantis South Africa has announced an up-specced version of the Citroen C3. Say hello to the Max. The Indian-built C3 was launched last year as a more basic and affordable alternative to the European hatchback and although it has yet to set the sales charts alight it does offer a practical package for the price, while blurring the lines between the traditional hatch and trendy crossover theme.

With this new range realignment, the single specification grade introduced last year has been rebranded as the 1.2 Feel base model, while a higher-spec Max derivative joins the range. The Feel retains its affordable price tag of R236,900, while the new Max model requires a small stretch to R249,000. That extra R13,000 buys you a set of 15-inch alloy wheels, replacing the identically sized covered steel wheels fitted to the Feel, and the new flagship also gains front fog lights and a rear skid plate, while interior convenience is enhanced by the addition of a reverse camera.