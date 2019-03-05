Geneva - With a price tag of 11 million euros (before taxes) the Bugatti ‘La Voiture Noire’ is said to be the most expensive car ever, in terms of its price sold new. That’s R176 million at today’s exchange rate. Oh, and Bugatti has only made one of them, and it’s already been sold to an unspecified client.

The ‘La Voiture Noire’ takes inspiration from the Type 57 SC Atlantic of the 1930s (much loved by said client), but the French hypercar specialist insists that this is more than just a modern interpretation thereof.

Bugatti describes it as a coupé with the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hypercar, and as subjective as the subject of styling is, it's also meant to be a “feast of aesthetics”, in the words of Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.

“Every single component has been handcrafted and the carbon fibre body has a deep black gloss only interrupted by the ultrafine fibre structure. This is a material that has been handled perfectly,” says designer Etienne Salomé.

“We worked long and hard on this design until was nothing that we could improve. For us, the coupé represents the perfect form with a perfect finish.”

In fact, Bugatti also describes it as a “tailor-made creation only comparable with the haute couture of exclusive Paris fashion designers”.

For the hypercar part of the equation it uses the same 8-litre, 16-cylinder engine as the Bugatti Chiron and Divo, which produces 1103kW and 1600Nm.

No performance figures have been divulged, but as a point of reference the Chiron is said to be capable of a 2.5-second 0-100km/h sprint and 420km/h top speed, so expect similar figures from this new creation.

IOL Motoring



