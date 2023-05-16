Chery’s Omoda C5 range expands with two new model flavours

Johannesburg - Just a month after going on sale in Mzansi, Chery’s Omoda C5 range is being expanded with the addition of two new derivatives. Priced at R477 900 and R479 900 respectively, the new Luxury and Luxury S variants slot between the Tech base model and the Elegance flagship.

The price difference is R30 000 either way, with the Tech currently costing R447 900 and the Elegance listed at R507 900. Chery says the exterior styling of the new Luxury models are more similar to the Elegance than the Tech, with 18-inch precision cut alloy wheels being part of the deal, along with LED running and brake lights, sunroof and roof-mounted spoiler. You can also order your Luxury model with a contrasting roof colour.

The Luxury S version, for its R2 000 premium, adds red detailing for the front bumper, alloy wheels and roof spoiler. Moving inside, the new mid-range derivatives trade the Tech model’s cloth upholstery for leather, while also gaining power adjustment for the front seats and for the tailgate. A 360-degree camera system has also been added to the spec sheet. As with the Tech variant, there’s a long list of tech and comfort features included, such as dual-zone climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, wireless charging, push-button start, 10.25 inch (26cm) digital instrument cluster and identically sized infotainment system. The latter comes with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an intelligent voice command gizmo that responds to “Hello Chery”.

There are no changes beneath the bonnet, with all Omoda C5 models powered by a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 115kW and 230Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a CVT continuously variable gearbox. After-sales back-up comes in the form of a five-year or 70 000km service plan, while the mechanical warranty is valid for five years or 150 000km. There’s also Chery’s engine warranty valid for 10 years or one million kilometres, albeit for the first owner only. Chery Omoda C5 Pricing (May 2023)

1.5 Tech - R447 900 1.5 Luxury - R477 900 1.5 Luxury S - R479 900