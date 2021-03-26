Citroen’s quirky C3 gets a facelift for 2021: SA pricing and specs

JOHANNESBURG - Citroen’s quirky looking C3 hatchback has been given a makeover for 2021 and the revised model has just landed on local shores.

The design changes are focused around the front of the car, where the compact hatchback has traded some of its cuteness for an angrier look, with a new grille and bumper design that integrates the two-tier headlight design with a more sculpted grille.

The rear design and cabin appear unchanged, while the model range soldiers on as before.

The C3 offers a simple line-up with two model choices: a 1.2 Feel priced at R269 900 and a turbocharged 1.2 Shine derivative that’s yours for R324 900.

The Feel comes with the normally aspirated version of PSA’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 60kW and 118Nm, while the Shine gets the turbo version of that motor, which ups the ante to 81kW and 205Nm. The former engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and the flagship ships as standard with a six-speed autobox.