Citroen’s quirky C3 gets a facelift for 2021: SA pricing and specs
JOHANNESBURG - Citroen’s quirky looking C3 hatchback has been given a makeover for 2021 and the revised model has just landed on local shores.
The design changes are focused around the front of the car, where the compact hatchback has traded some of its cuteness for an angrier look, with a new grille and bumper design that integrates the two-tier headlight design with a more sculpted grille.
The rear design and cabin appear unchanged, while the model range soldiers on as before.
The C3 offers a simple line-up with two model choices: a 1.2 Feel priced at R269 900 and a turbocharged 1.2 Shine derivative that’s yours for R324 900.
The Feel comes with the normally aspirated version of PSA’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 60kW and 118Nm, while the Shine gets the turbo version of that motor, which ups the ante to 81kW and 205Nm. The former engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and the flagship ships as standard with a six-speed autobox.
According to Citroen, the 60kW model takes 13.2 seconds to sprint from 0-100km/h at the coast, while the 81kW version does the deed in 9.4 seconds. Combined fuel consumption is claimed at 5.7 l/100 and 6.0 l/100km respectively, on the combined cycle.
In terms of standard spec, both models come standard with automatic climate control, cruise control, leather-covered multi-function steering wheel, trip computer, six airbags, ESP stability control, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and Speed Limit Recognition.
The Feel, however, comes with a conventional audio system featuring a 12.7 inch screen and Bluetooth, while the Shine is fitted with a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The flagship is also fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels (replacing the base model’s 15” steelies) as well as plastic air bumps on the side of the car, auto folding mirrors, auto headlights and wipers, rear parking sensors and rear electric windows.
Both are sold with a three-year/60 000km service plan and five-year/100 000km warranty.
CITROEN C3 PRICES
1.2 Feel 5-speed manual - R269 900
1.2T Shine 6-speed auto - R324 900
