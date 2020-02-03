Official teaser sketch of the new Hyundai Creta.
The new Creta will be based on the Chinese-market ix25.
New Delhi - Hyundai is going radical with its new-generation Creta compact SUV, which is set to be revealed at the Auxo Expo 2020 in India on Thursday, February 6.

Technically though, you could say that the Creta has already been revealed, as the Chinese-market ix25 which appears to be closely related to it, although the Indian-market version that will inevitably land in South Africa if it gets the green light for our market once again, could differ from the iX25 in some respects.

At this stage there is no official word on the engine range and features for the 2020 Creta, but IndianAutosBlog reports that the newcomer will be offered with three engine options in India: a 1.5-litre turbodiesel, a normally aspirated petrol engine of the same size as well as the familiar 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol unit.

You can also expect the latest in terms of cabin gadgetry, including a larger portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Hyundai says the new Creta follows a “masculine and futuristic” design approach, characterised by the signature cascading grille, flared wheel arches and "thoughtfully crafted" crease lines on the bonnet.

The current-generation Creta was launched in India back in 2015, and made its way to South Africa in 2017, where it has been a relatively strong seller. It remains to be seen, however, whether consumers will warm to the daring design of the 2020 model.

