Different as they are, new Lexus NX and LX both elevate the brand’s SUV game

Lexus recently gave us an opportunity to get behind the wheel of their new NX and LX models and as we’ve come to expect from the luxury brand, it’s all rather top notch. The two models are on opposite ends of the scale and are a bit of a David and Goliath but provide owners a very pleasant driving experience each in its own way.

Both models have new engines under the bonnet and in the case of the LX the well-known 5.7-litre V8 has been replaced with twin turbocharged motors, one a petrol and the other a diesel, both producing more power than the mill they replace, and paired to a new 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission fitted with a new torque converter with a multi-plate lock-up clutch.. The 3.5-litre V6 twin turbo petrol engine that’s good for 305kW and 650Nm of torque propels the LX 600 while the LX 500d two-way turbocharged 3.3-litre diesel produces 225kW and 700Nm of torque, switching automatically to single turbo operation at low speeds and both turbos under fast acceleration. And while we’re still allowed to enjoy fossil fuel, the LX 600’s engine note can be amplified with Engine Sound Enhancement in Sport S, Sport S+ and custom drive modes.

The NX comes in three variations, the NX 350h, NX 350 and NX 250. The 350h draws on 15 years of electric technology using its fourth generation hybrid technology. It pairs two electric motors and a new lithium-ion battery pack with a normally aspirated 2.5-litre four cylinder engine for a combined output of 179kW.

These are connected to their latest E-CVT that analyses driving conditions for optimal “gear” selection to drive the car or charge the batteries. If conditions are optimal the computer will shut down the ICE engine and switch to the electric motors instead. The entry NX250 has a direct injected 2.5-litre four cylinder engine with 152kW and 243Nm of torque and like the sportier NX350 with a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with 205kW and 430Nm has an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Lexus South Africa they are also looking at augmenting its local offering with Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) and full Battery Electric vehicles (BEVs) when the time is right.

There have been a number of tweaks and improvements on the LX but it retains its impressive stature as a large go-anywhere SUV that will get you to your destination in supreme comfort and luxury. They have decreased the weight by 200kg over the previous model, which is about a quarter of the Springboks' scrum weight to give you an idea. It’s thanks to a 20 percent more rigid GA-F platform, aluminium roof as well as the enormous bonnet, side doors, back door and wing panels, while the main frame components are made of hot-stamped and high-tensile steel.

It’s still mounted on a ladder frame chassis but Lexus has tweaked and refined the suspension to such an extent that it’s hardly noticeable at all. We drove the 500d which included the Franschhoek pass. I’ve driven everything from a Porsche 911 to an entry level SUV over the famous pass and for a vehicle the size of the LX weighing almost 2.7 tons acceleration is smooth and linear and it’s remarkable how well it handled the tight corners and hairpin bends. It helps of course that the seating is more comfortable than your grandfather’s favourite La-Z-Boy and that it’s permanent all wheel drive.

At speed the only thing you’re likely to hear is wind noise over the large wing mirrors despite the 22-inch rims it rides on. It’s also the ultimate 4x4 with ground clearance increased by 18mm (if you don’t mind scratching those rims) with every possible aid as standard including raised air suspension and three electronic differential locks with all your offroad goodies shown on the seven-inch display in the centre console. We did a bit of gravel driving between wine farms dominated mostly by sister company Toyota Hiluxes and apart from having to slow down for a few washaways from the recent rains, the LX felt solid and well planted.

It takes a while to get used to manoeuvring the rather large piece of steel around tight village roads but there’s enough electronic warnings to keep you well out of trouble. For a vehicle that starts at R2 507 600 you would expect the Tazuna cockpit (a Japanese word that describes a rider’s control of their horse using the reins) to be a special place to spend out on the open road and the LX certainly exceeds all expectations as does the endless list of safety features. Driving the NX is obviously a completely different experience but equally enjoyable nonetheless.

Like its (very) big stablemate the cockpit oozes premium quality materials. The NX350 F SPORT accelerates smoothly and like its exterior and interior design there’s nothing brutish or in your face about it. The cogs switch effortlessly as it picks up speed without any fanfare or loud exhaust notes, just as you would expect from a class package with Lexus claiming a 0-100km/h time of seven seconds.

The sport seats lend support in all the right places when giving it a bit of stick around tight bends and the driving position also talks to the Tazuna cockpit. In contrast the NX 350h F Sport has an equally impressive interior but slightly less flashy. Pottering around town in EV mode there’s no sound but once you press the accelerator it deals well with driver inputs with decent steering feedback.

Again, it’s not the type of car you’re going to be speeding from robot to robot although it does have a sprint time of 7.7 seconds to 100km/h, but rather arrive at your destination in a relaxed and refined manner. There’s no CVT “whine” on acceleration and if you didn’t know better it feels pretty much like a regular automatic transmission. The best bit about it though was arriving at the airport having driven from Franschhoek with consumption figures of 5.3L/100km, and we weren’t holding back either.

There’s no doubt that both the Lexus LX and NX have a very particular owner profile and while they may not appeal to the masses those they do cater for will not be disappointed with its excellent refinement and levels of luxury. The LX is sold with a seven-year/100 000km warranty and a seven-year/100 000 km maintenance plan while the NX comes with a seven year/105 000km warranty and an eight year/195 000km battery warranty for the NX 350h. Pricing Lexus LX

Lexus LX 500d: R2 507 600 Lexus LX 500d F Sport: R2 517 500 Lexus LX 600 F Sport: R2 553 600

Lexus LX 600: R2 568 700 Lexus LX 600 VIP: R2 986 000 Pricing Lexus NX

NX250 EX: R968 000 NX350 EX: R1 000 100 NX350 SE: R1 172 900