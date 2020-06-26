Distinctive new Lexus LC 500 convertible confirmed for SA in 2021

Johannesburg - With its normally aspirated V8 engine, fighting in the face of an increasingly force-fed world, and styling that is undeniably edgy, the Lexus LC 500 is a car that’s hard to categorise.

And it’s about to become an even more distinctive proposition, with the release of the open top version.

The Lexus LC Convertible was revealed at the LA Auto Show in November last year, and the South African division originally stated that it would hit local shores in 2020. However, the South African launch date has now been pushed back to 2021.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Lexus believes it has created the world’s “most beautiful” open-top car:

“Few convertibles are stylish and elegant when the roof is open and when it is closed,” said chief designer Tadao Mori.