By: Mpho Mahlangu The popular Chery Tiggo 7 line-up has been bolstered, with a more powerful and higher specified Pro Max model. We drove the newcomer in the picturesque Mother City.

Differentiating the Tiggo 7 Pro from its ‘Max’ sibling may prove to be a tough task, however the key differences include a new front grille, crafted from a dark gloss black polycarbonate weave and sporting a diamond pattern. Chrome diamond-shaped highlights are also present for a unique look to the grille. Flanking the grille is a set of ‘Angel Wings’ LED headlights with a three-dimensional design. The lower sill and side intakes have also been redesigned. Further upgrades to the Tiggo 7 Pro Max include 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a deep-dish pattern on 2WD models, whereas AWD models sport 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max receives two 12.3-inch digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included and there’s an eight-speaker SONY audio system for audiophiles. Upgrades also include a redesigned centre console along with a short-travel, light-touch gear lever and rotary dial for selecting from the various driving modes. Leather sport front seats with electric adjustment also make their way into the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max. Further niceties include an automated rear luggage door, dual-zone automatic climate control, Intelligent Voice Commands, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree view camera on Executive models, 50W wireless charging and 64 colour ambient lighting. On the safety features front, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max boasts eight airbags over the six airbags which are found on the standard Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, as well as ABS and ESC to mention a few.

The star of the show however, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive, receives level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which includes a raft of features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring System, Multi-Collision Brake and Lane Change Assist. As a result of the extensive safety systems fitted, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max meets and surpasses safety standards set out by world-renowned authorities such as Euro NCAP, Australian NCAP and Asian NCAP. The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max not only receives upgrades to the exterior and interior but also its engine and power outputs. The flagship model now uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of 145kW and 290Nm of torque. A 7-speed DCT is also now employed, with power sent to either the front wheels in the 2WD models or all four wheels in the AWD models.

At the national media launch in Cape Town, we only got to drive the 2WD model. The increase in power outputs along with the addition of a 7-speed DCT over a CVT is certainly most welcome. Traversing from a busy, urban Newlands, we pointed the nose of the Chinese newcomer to Paternoster which is roughly 2 hours away from Cape Town. We were presented with ample opportunity to sample the higher performing engine on the open road, where we found overtaking manoeuvres to be rather fuss free, thankfully. We will of course reserve final judgment for when we extensively test the Tiggo 7 Pro Max in Gauteng. Comfort wise, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max undoubtedly exceeds expectations as a comfortable, refined family SUV. We had the opportunity to take a gravel road as part of the driving route to our lunch stop, and to no surprise, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max was in its stride.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max Pricing (November 2023) 1.6T Distinction 2WD – R529,900 1.6T Executive 2WD – R559,900