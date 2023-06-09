DRIVEN: Mahindra XUV700 AX7 shifts the brand in a more tech-savvy direction

By: Mpho Mahlangu Pretoria – Mahindra updated their brand identity in 2022, also boasting a new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, which now marks a new dawn for the manufacturer. After getting behind the wheel of the XUV700 we feel it certainly is a step in the right direction.

When one speaks about Mahindra as a vehicle brand, the first thing that comes to mind isn’t necessarily cutting-edge technology, premium interiors, nor striking and attractive exterior designs. All these attributes, however, belong to our test subject, the Mahindra XUV700. To say that the new SUV was highly anticipated by customers would be an understatement, and testament to this was Mahindra recording 1 100 pre-orders two weeks after opening order books. On the styling front, the XUV700 looks attractive. Although a subjective matter, I don’t anticipate many people being left disappointed with the exterior design. Up front, a striking grille takes centre stage, with the new “Twin Peaks” logo proudly housed in the centre of the grille. The grille is flanked by a set of LED Clear-view headlamps which benefit from automatic boosting. LED daytime-running lights and LED sequential indicators are also employed.

At the rear is a set of arrow-tip taillamps which also benefit from LED technology. Noteworthy, a first in the segment is the inclusion of flush smart door handles. Five exterior hues which include Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue are on offer. Stepping inside, one can instantly tell that Mahindra has taken the time to design a cabin which isn’t only beautiful, but also quite functional and ergonomically friendly too. The driver is greeted by a multi-functional steering wheel, of which behind it is a digital instrument cluster measuring 26cm, paired with a 26cm infotainment touchscreen. The digital displays are bright, crisp, and easy to read and understand. Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity are standard fitment. With my driving position in place, reaching the infotainment touchscreen wasn’t a hassle. A small but appreciated feature of mine was the electrically operated seat controls located on the door, reminiscent of a certain German vehicle manufacturer. Overall fit and finish is commendable, with Mahindra using decent quality materials in the cabin.

The Mahindra XUV700 is fitted as standard with a host of impressive safety features which include seven airbags, comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Smart Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and automatic headlamps with high beam assist), a tyre pressure monitoring system and an intelligent driver drowsiness detection system. A gripe however is the stop/ start engine system which feels quite aggressive upon take off from standstill. Disengaging the system with the engine turned off seemed to stall the vehicle, requiring you as the driver the engage ‘Park’ then switch the vehicle off and on again. Rounding up the equipment list is the standard fitment of Mahindra’s panoramic Skyroof across the entire range. My AX7 test unit is fitted, as the name suggests, with seven seats. Getting into the third row of seats isn’t much of a hassle however we found these seats to be rather uncomfortable for taller adults. Shorter children will be better suited for the third row.

The entire XUV700 model range employs the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of a sufficient 149kW and 380Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, the buttery-smooth transmission goes about its duties effortlessly. Overtaking didn’t require careful planning as the XUV700 boasts enough grunt to complete this task, with the transmission also able to shift down the cogs with ease. The ride quality deserves a thumbs up as the SUV soaks up road imperfections quite well. Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels were quite minimal. I would however love to see Mahindra offering a turbodiesel engine variant. During my testing, I saw a return of 10.2L/100km which was rather high. VERDICT