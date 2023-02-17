DRIVEN: New Mahindra Scorpio N is a big leap forward

By: Justin Jacobs Johannesburg – Ok, I was going to make use of a clichéd title such as “New Mahindra Scorpio N packs a potent sting”, but I decided against that.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nevertheless, the new Mahindra Scorpio, now followed by the letter N, is a substantial leap forward for the brand and the model that it replaces. We jetted off to a rather hot Western Cape coast to sample the new Scorpio N in an environment where it thrives. Let’s face it, the Chinese onslaught of vehicle offerings is definitely causing many sleepless nights for not just the established brands, but the up-and-coming like Mahindra. Mahindra, a relatively new brand in South Africa, has seen substantial growth in recent years. It has had to prove itself to the buying public and, with rapidly increasing sales, I’d say that they are doing a good job. With the introduction of the Chinese brands, which have shown unimaginable improvements in the past five years, brands like Mahindra have had to reinvent their offerings. Customers want more technology, more design and better value for money.

Mahindra has given us a glimpse into its new model direction with the launch of the latest XUV700. It is a modern, feature-packed lifestyle SUV that offers much for your money. What it does not offer, though, is true off-road capabilities. That is where the Mahindra Scorpio N comes in. The previous Scorpio was a big block on wheels, a bit agricultural and lacked in terms of refinement. It excelled when the going got tough. The latest model draws inspiration from that go-anywhere attitude but with added levels of refinement. From a styling point of view, the new Scorpio N is a lot more neutral in its design. The previous model was brash, in your face and looked better out in the wilderness than it did rummaging around Sandton.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new model, on the other hand, remedies this with a subtle design that remains adventurous. I quite like the front design, the unmistakable Mahindra grille now with the new Twin-Peaks logo. There is neat chrome detailing as well as C-shaped LED lights in the fog light cluster. The side profile is characterised by strong character lines, muscular wheel arches with black cladding and a unique chrome Scorpion stinger like design around the rear side windows. The rear is neat and the longitudinal tail lights add a sense of height. Overall, the design is uncluttered and modern but I fear that those who liked the rough and tough look of the previous model, especially with the big replacement bumper, might find this new vehicle a bit too ‘soft’ in its visual approach.

Story continues below Advertisement

Step inside, though, and you are greeted by a well-appointed interior that is ergonomic and visually appealing. The colour theme is that of a rich coffee and black leatherette upholstery which I do actually like. The centre console features a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. Below the screen you will find the climate control functions and below that are a few toggle switches. Overall, it is very neat, easy to use and visually appealing. I also like the Sony premium surround sound system which is great for blasting that road trip playlist. Below the gear-lever you will find a rotary dial that allows you to select various driving modes, depending on the terrain that you are on. It also enables you to select between 4-wheel high and 4-wheel low.

Rear occupants get adequate head and legroom as well as ventilation controls. Note that the Scorpio N is a 7-seater. My only issue is that the rear bench resides in the luggage area. It can be lifted but it still intrudes and reduces luggage capacity. I would also recommend that only small children reside back there. Out on the road, the Mahindra Scorpio N really impressed with a decent ride quality, despite being a body-on-frame vehicle. The suspension is compliant and the mHawk turbodiesel motor is a gem. It develops 128kW and 400Nm of torque. The vehicle uses a conventional 6-speed automatic and the combination returns decent fuel consumption. It is out in the wilderness where the Scorpio N really shines. The launch route saw us head up the West Coast to a 4x4 facility at Klein Tafelberg. The facility offers a challenging route with soft sand, inclines and extreme axle twisters. A good place to fully exploit the potential of the Scorpio N then.

After a few hours in 45°C heat it became apparent that we were not going to unsettle this Mahindra. It took everything that we threw at it with ease. It remained comfortable, capable and didn’t put a foot wrong. It left both myself and my driving partner, a seasoned off-roader, impressed. After many kilometres in the saddle, both on road and off, I can conclude that the new Mahindra Scorpio N should be considered if you are shopping in this segment. The price point and what you get in terms of features, capability and safety are somewhat unmatched. In terms of safety, this vehicle has scored the highest score at the Global NCAP for a body-on frame vehicle. It is good to see alternative brands improve at a rapid rate. It gives the consumer more options within an ever-growing segment.

There is so much more to tell about the new Scorpio N but we will save that for when the vehicle arrives for evaluation. Mahindra Scorpio N Pricing (February 2023) 2.2D Z4 6AT 4x2 – R465 000

2.2D Z8 6AT 4x2 – R510 000 2.2D Z8 6AT 4x4 – R560 000 2.2D Z8L 6AT 4x4 – R590 000