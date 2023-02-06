DRIVEN: Updated Lexus UX is a solid gateway to the Japanese luxury brand

Cape Town - As the gateway into the Lexus brand, the UX has been a sure-fire success. Aimed at a younger audience, the UX has been Lexus’s best-seller and, recently, it was given a nip and tuck to make it an even more attractive proposition. The company has also scrapped the petrol-only version in South Africa, given the fact that 71% of sales have been the hybrid version.

The Lexus UX is also the best New Energy Vehicle (NEV) seller in the premium market, taking an average of a 26% share in Lexus’s SUV line-up. It’s powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 107kW and 180Nm of torque. Combined with an electric motor, it provides a total system output of 135kW powering the front wheels via a CVT transmission. Exterior changes include restyled headlamps and tail light clusters while the side mirrors have a dark finish.

Inside, the Lexus UX is fitted with an updated 12.3-inch infotainment and multimedia touch-screen system which, thank goodness, replaces the rather tiresome track-pad control. It has been moved 143mm forward, for easier operation. The graphics, we found on the launch, are crisp and clear. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto integration are standard, updates to the system software can be done over the air via the car’s data communication module. The redesigned centre console uses the space where the track-pad was for the heated and cooled seats control. It also gets an illuminated tray in front of the air-conditioning panel, with space for a wireless charging pad.

The UX comes in three or, technically, four models if you include the F Sport Bi-Tone, that gets you a different colour roof, with the entry-level EX, middle SE and the flagship F Sport which we drove during the launch. It gets the adaptive variable suspension system found on the Lexus LC and LS that has fine-tuned performance dampers. The interior is fitted with comfortable and supportive sport seats, a leather-covered steering wheel, a leather-trimmed shift knob, aluminium pedals and footrest, and a digital instrument cluster featuring a movable virtual ring inspired by the Lexus LFA. Passenger seating though is slightly cramped but, considering the target market, it’s certainly not a deal breaker.

It’s a comfortable place to be, as we found out during our drive across the Cape Peninsula where the Cape was wearing its Sunday best. The F Sport gets an extra Sport S+ mode which activates the adaptive suspension over the standard Normal, Eco and Sport modes. In Sport S+ mode, a racy soundtrack is piped in, complete with downshift blips. It’s amusing though when you press the accelerator deep into the carpets and the engine noise and piped sound don’t match, giving the impression of two cars racing down the strip.

Acceleration is linear rather than quick but it’s enough to have a bit of fun once you get up to speed. Driving over some bumpy sections, the build quality feels solid, with no squeaks or rattles showcasing the enhanced chassis, reinforced steel back door and additional spot welds on the back panel and side members. Pushing it through the twisties, the steering is precise and direct as a result of a new rigid joint between the top of the steering gearbox mount and the front suspension member. There was little body roll around the twisties, again as a result of the adaptive suspension.

When we hit heavy Cape Town afternoon traffic, we switched to EV mode with the press of a button on the centre console. It’s here where the hybrid really comes into its own, with gentle acceleration as you inch forward using only the battery. Once you reach a certain speed or depending on where the accelerator is, it automatically switches to ICE. After a day of combined driving, which included some spirited sprints and overtaking, consumption stood at 7.5l/100km. A colleague, who did a lot more sedate driving, recorded 6.2l/100km.

As the entry to the Lexus brand and aimed at a more youthful, albeit affluent, market, the UX makes a lot of sense and, with only hybrid options, I reckon it will continue to be a top seller. The Lexus UX comes with a seven-year/105 000 warranty, full maintenance plan and an eight-year/195 000km hybrid battery warranty. Lexus US Pricing (January 2023)

UX 250h EX – R808 600 UX 250h SE – R891 800 UX 250h F-Sport – R947 500