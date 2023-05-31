DRIVEN: Volvo’s electrifying C40 Recharge bolts into South Africa

Launch Review: Volvo C40 Recharge, by Justin Jacobs Cape Town – If you don’t know it by now then I will say it again; I like electric cars. I also have a liking for Volvo and it just so happens that they have introduced their latest offering within the all-electric vehicle segment. Known as the C40 Recharge, this handsome machine offers much in terms of style, efficiency and performance. I recently jetted down to Cape Town to see what this EV is all about.

Electric cars are coming and they are coming in quickly, whether you like it or not. While South Africa does have a long way to go in terms of electric charging infrastructure, heck, we have a long way to go in terms of just providing electricity in general, an electric car is a viable option despite our challenges. Now I do like the larger options like the Mercedes-EQS and Audi e-tron just as much as the next person, however, smaller capacity batteries with decent range is where I would suggest the sweet spot is. The Volvo C40 Recharge hits the proverbial nail on the head in this regard, but more about the technical aspects later. Let me first elaborate on what I like about this car from a styling perspective. The C40 is based on the XC40 Recharge, however this vehicle features a coupe-like design which gives it a unique and attractive visual appearance. Up front you have the now iconic Thor’s Hammer inspired LED Day-Time Running lights as well as new Pixel headlights. Being an electric car, there is no need for a grille and as such the C40, like the XC40 features a closed front fascia design element.

The rear of the car features a bespoke design complete with sporty wings which not only look good, but aid in improving aerodynamics. The rear tail lights are also a talking point and further add a sense of drama to the sleek design. Step inside and you are greeted by an interior that is unmistakably Volvo. While many seem to be adding the biggest, most free-standing screen that they can, Volvo has opted for a traditional 9 inch touchscreen that is embedded into the contour of the dashboard. The infotainment system runs the latest Android-powered operating system with built-in Google apps and services. The rest of the fascia is uncluttered and simplistic. The attention to detail is impressive, for example the C40 features dashboard and door inlays that are directly inspired by the Abisko national park in Sweden. Behind them are LED lights which create a great visual element.

What’s more is that the car features no leather; Volvo is serious about sustainability and it shows. Other things to note include the 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and the fact that Volvo has added a lot to the car in terms of standard trim. The vehicle that I drove at the launch featured electrically adjustable front seats, seat heating (both front and rear), a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and two-zone climate control (the latter incorporating Volvo’s special air-purifying system). Furthermore, the 13-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system is a great addition. Volvo’s comprehensive suite of driver-supporting safety features is likewise included.

Despite its compact proportions the C40 is relatively practical. You can expect a luggage capacity of 489 litres, accessed via the standard power-operated tailgate and supplemented by a handy 31-litre frunk. Now onto the battery that powers this Volvo. Under the skin is a 78kWh battery that powers a twin-motor configuration – one motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle – the C40 Recharge benefits from all-wheel-drive and impressive peak outputs of 300kW and 660Nm. Those substantial figures result in a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.7 seconds. Performance is immense and as I discovered on my drive it makes overtaking slow moving traffic effortless.

The instant acceleration and torque pushed you back into the seat no matter when you ask for it, be it on pull off or while moving. I also found the regenerative braking to be more than adequate enough for one pedal driving, meaning that you don’t have to use the brake to slow down, just make sure you activate this option within the vehicle’s menu. Volvo claims around 444km of range and I do believe that figure is achievable if one drives the car as it should be driven; unfortunately I was in the Western Cape in a car that offers ample grip and 660Nm. The range was the last thing on my mind as the C40 is actually a lot of fun to drive. What’s more is that it will take only a few minutes to charge up thanks to its 150kWh max charging capacity. Overall, Volvo has crafted an impressive car here. It looks spectacular, the interior is premium and the underpinnings are impressive. At a starting price of R1 285 000 it can be considered competitive with the rest of the EV’s in this segment. The Volvo though offers more power and a bigger battery. Worth your consideration? I think so.