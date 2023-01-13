Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 revealed with sharper look, new features

New Delhi - The Hyundai Grand i10 has been given a refresh in its home market of India, and given that our models are imported from there, it’s likely that the upgraded hatchback will hit our shores in the not too distant future. Hyundai has completely redesigned the front and rear ends of the new model, with the front featuring sharper headlights as well as a new bumper with a lower grille that continues the triangular theme while doing away with the current model’s cascading effect.

At the back you’ll see smaller tail lamps that are connected by a light bar that runs across the tailgate, much like the facelifted Hyundai Venue, and the load aperture appears to be wider in the facelifted model. Fresh 15-inch alloy wheels round off the exterior changes, along with new exterior colour options like Spark Green which, along with the Polar White option, can be combined with a black roof. Inside the familiar dashboard remains, but the Grand i10 does get new Refreshing Grey upholstery with piping, as well as footwell lighting and a metal finish for the inside door handles. We also see a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is now flanked with analogue controls, including a volume button that was missing on the outgoing model.

Other feature highlights include wireless phone charging, a Type C fast USB charger, and full automatic climate control. On the safety front, the new Hyundai Grand i10 now has four (front and side) airbags as standard, with curtain bags offered as an option. New safety features include ESC stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, and automatic headlight activation. South African specifications for the new Hyundai Grand i10, however, have yet to be confirmed, and the same goes for the engine line-up.

Indian models are sold with a 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine, which produces 61kW and 114Nm, and it can be paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. The current South African line-up also includes a normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine, but it remains to be seen whether this will be retained in the facelifted model when it hits our streets. IOL Motoring