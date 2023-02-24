Facelifted Hyundai Palisade SUV debuts in SA with fresh look, even more luxury

Johannesburg - The Hyundai Palisade hit the South African market in September 2021 as the Korean brand’s first million-rand vehicle and now, less than two years later, it has received a facelift. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade 2.2D Elite, which was launched in SA this week, will now set you back R1 099 900, which is exactly 100 grand more than the original model retailed for in 2021, but the updated SUV does gain a whole raft of new features in addition to the fresh exterior and interior designs.

On the outside we see a new black chrome ‘Parametic’ grille design that’s similar to what we’ve seen on the Tucson and facelifted Venue models, along with new LED and DRL lights, and the 20-inch alloy wheels have a fresh design and two-tone colour scheme. The design changes are more subtle round back but we do see a new diffuser design that gives the dual exhaust tips a more integrated look. Inside the cockpit area has been freshened up, with a new air vent design that stretches across the passenger side of the dashboard.

There’s also a new 12.3-inch (31.2cm) infotainment system that replaces the previous 8.0” (20.3cm) unit, and the instrument cluster is now fully digital, also measuring 12.3 inches. Versus the 2021 model the list of standard features has grown to include a heated steering wheel, Infinity Surround Sound system, Adaptive Cruise Control and a Surround View Monitor. Furthermore, driver assistance gadgets such as Lane Keep and Follow Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Junction Turning and Blind Spot View Monitor are now part of the deal too. Other feature highlights include tri-zone climate control, heating and ventilation for the first and second seating rows, 10-way driver’s electric seat with memory function, USB ports for all three seating rows, rear door window curtains and a ‘conversation mirror’ that facilitates interaction with rear passengers.

As before the Hyundai Palisade is available in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations, and the vehicle is powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 142kW and 440Nm. Hyundai claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.2 litres per 100km. The 2023 model is available in five exterior colours: Shimmering Silver, Moonlight Blue, Graphite Gray, White Cream and Abyss Black. The vehicle is sold with a seven-year or 105 000km service plan.