Facelifted Hyundai Venue is here: South African pricing and specs announced

Johannesburg - The facelifted Hyundai Venue compact SUV has arrived in South Africa, sporting a fresh look and the addition of an N Line model variant. Priced from R294 900, the Motion base models command a R13 000 premium over their predecessors, while the mid-spec Fluid, starting at R389 900, sees a R35 000 price increase, albeit with enhanced spec. At the top of the pile, the previous Glide derivative makes way for a sportier N Line model, which is priced at R449 900. See full pricing below the story.

The Hyundai Venue has been given a more modern look, courtesy of redesigned headlights and a ‘Parametic Jewel’ grille that brings it into line with the latest Creta and Tucson models. It also gets a fresh aesthetic round back, with new connected taillight clusters that run across the tailgate, which is quite a trendy thing nowadays. The oily bits remain as before, with Hyundai offering a 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine in the base model, which produces a paltry 61kW and 115Nm. However, all three specification grades are available with Hyundai’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol motor, which produces 88kW and 172Nm. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission, with power going to the front wheels only in all cases. What features do you get for your money?

As before the Motion base model ships with manual air conditioning, electric windows, park distance control, auto light control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Safety kit includes dual front airbags and (on the 1.0T) ESC stability control. The base models also receive a new 4.2-inch TFT supervision cluster (replacing the previous 3.5” unit) while the 1.0T Motion model gains rear aircon ducts. As for the aesthetics, while both have covered steel wheels, the 1.2 Motion has 15-inch rims with rather plain looking hubcaps while the 1.0T Motion gains 16-inch wheels with silver and black wheel covers that are styled to resemble alloys.

The midrange 1.0T Fluid adds cruise control to the mix, as well as a leather-covered steering wheel and a cloth and leather seat upholstery combination. It also gains LED headlights and DRLs as well as 16-inch real alloy wheels. The new N Line model can be told apart by its model-specific Dark Chrome grille, restyled 16-inch alloys, black roof (which now incorporates a sunroof) and N Line badging. Inside you’ll find artificial leather seats with red contrast trimming, mood lighting and aluminium pedals. On the comfort and convenience front the N Line gains automatic climate control as well as glove box cooling, push-button start and Drive Mode Select.

All models are sold with Hyundai’s seven-year/200 000km warranty and a three-year or 45 000km service plan. Hyundai Venue Prices (October 2022) 1.2 Motion manual - R294 900

1.0T Motion manual - R354 900 1.0T Motion DCT - R394 900 1.0T Fluid manual - R389 900