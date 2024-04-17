Independent Online
Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Facelifted Kia Seltos lands in SA with realigned range, here’s how much it costs

Published 2h ago

The facelifted Kia Seltos compact SUV has landed in South Africa, and there’s a lot more going on here than just a visual nip and tuck.

In addition to fresh front and rear styling and a significantly modernised cabin, Kia has also realigned the model range and two of the engines have been replaced with updated units. Pricing ranges from R467,995 to R626,995 - see full list below.

On the petrol front, the previous 1.6-litre normally aspirated unit makes way for a newer-generation but less powerful 1.5-litre that produces 84kW and 144Nm, which is 6kW and 7Nm less than before. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

At the top of the pile, the previous 1.4-litre direct injection turbopetrol makes way for a 1.5-litre unit that’s good for 118kW and 253Nm, an improvement of 15kW and 11Nm, and a seven-speed dual-clutch DTC gearbox continues to do service here.

The 2024 Kia Seltos gains fresh front and rear styling. GT-Line shown.

But perhaps the pick of the bunch is the carried-over 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel unit that pairs with a six-speed autobox and produces 85kW and 250Nm.

In the realigned range structure, a new LX entry grade joins the range, slotting beneath an up-specced EX and EX Plus, while the GT Line continues as the flagship offering.

The LX ships standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, black cloth interior upholstery, manual aircon, cruise control, auto light control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia Seltos LX entry model.

The EX gains 17-inch alloys, artificial leather upholstery, front centre storage box with armrest, electronic parking brake, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

EX Plus means you also get 18-inch rims and a high-gloss black grille and LED headlights and taillights, while cabin spec includes a full-sized digital instrument cluster and mood lighting.

The GT-Line, available exclusively with the 1.4T engine, gets a unique design for the bumpers and 18-inch alloys, and spec additions include a panoramic sunroof, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist.

After-sales back-up across the board includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year or 90,000km service plan.

2024 Kia Seltos pricing (April 2024)

  • 1.5 LX Manual: R467,995
  • 1.5 LX CVT: R 492,995
  • 1.5 CRDi LX Auto: R 521,995
  • 1.5 EX CVT: R 532,995
  • 1.5 CRDi EX Auto: R561,995
  • 1.5 EX Plus CVT: R570,995
  • 1.5 CRDi EX Plus Auto: R599,995
  • 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line DCT: R626,995

IOL Motoring

