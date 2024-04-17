Facelifted Kia Seltos lands in SA with realigned range, here’s how much it costs

The facelifted Kia Seltos compact SUV has landed in South Africa, and there’s a lot more going on here than just a visual nip and tuck. In addition to fresh front and rear styling and a significantly modernised cabin, Kia has also realigned the model range and two of the engines have been replaced with updated units. Pricing ranges from R467,995 to R626,995 - see full list below.

On the petrol front, the previous 1.6-litre normally aspirated unit makes way for a newer-generation but less powerful 1.5-litre that produces 84kW and 144Nm, which is 6kW and 7Nm less than before. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox. At the top of the pile, the previous 1.4-litre direct injection turbopetrol makes way for a 1.5-litre unit that’s good for 118kW and 253Nm, an improvement of 15kW and 11Nm, and a seven-speed dual-clutch DTC gearbox continues to do service here. The 2024 Kia Seltos gains fresh front and rear styling. GT-Line shown. But perhaps the pick of the bunch is the carried-over 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel unit that pairs with a six-speed autobox and produces 85kW and 250Nm.

In the realigned range structure, a new LX entry grade joins the range, slotting beneath an up-specced EX and EX Plus, while the GT Line continues as the flagship offering. The LX ships standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, black cloth interior upholstery, manual aircon, cruise control, auto light control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia Seltos LX entry model. The EX gains 17-inch alloys, artificial leather upholstery, front centre storage box with armrest, electronic parking brake, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

EX Plus means you also get 18-inch rims and a high-gloss black grille and LED headlights and taillights, while cabin spec includes a full-sized digital instrument cluster and mood lighting. The GT-Line, available exclusively with the 1.4T engine, gets a unique design for the bumpers and 18-inch alloys, and spec additions include a panoramic sunroof, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist. After-sales back-up across the board includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year or 90,000km service plan.