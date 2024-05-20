Merc’s two smallest SUVs, the GLA and GLB, have been given a nip and a tuck for 2024. The pair are now available in South Africa, with the Mercedes GLA 200 petrol model kicking things off at R914,950 and the GLA 200d topping the two-model range at R950,850.

The larger and boxier Mercedes GLB is available exclusively in 220d guise, priced at R1,116,100 with five seats and R1,133,700 with the optional seven-seat configuration. Both SUV models feature exterior design upgrades as well as new cabin technology and an extended range of standard equipment. What’s new on the outside?

On the visual front the GLA and GLB gain a new grille design with vertical louvres and a horizontal fin, as well as a redesigned front bumper with visual under-ride protection. New Mercedes-Benz GLA. Picture: Mercedes. New Mercedes GLB. Picture: Mercedes. Furthermore the standard LED high performance headlights have a new signature, and finally, Mercedes has added four additional optional wheel designs and a new exterior colour called Spectral Blue. Even the most basic GLA or GLB rolls on 18-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels, but 19- and 20-inch rims are available as options too. What’s new inside?

Mercedes says it has significantly upgraded the interior of both SUV models, with the central focus being a free standing double screen. The standard configuration is a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen combined with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, but buyers can upsize the latter to 10.25” too. Inside the new GLA and GLB. Picture: Mercedes. Mercedes says the two screens offer a “holistic high-tech” experience and enhance the open-plan architecture. The upgraded models feature the latest-generation MBUX interface with newly designed display styles that allow owners to toggle between themes like Classic, Sporty and Discreet, with the latter reducing displays to essential content.

Furthermore, the telematics system receives a new design and improved performance for the 2024 upgrade, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be accessed wirelessly. An additional USB-C port has also been added. The upgraded range of standard equipment in the GLA and GLB includes the aforementioned LED headlights as well as a leather steering wheel, comfort seats in Artico and fabric upholstery, Highbeam Assist, reverse camera and the USB package. Furthermore, those buying the GLA 200 will receive the AMG Line package as well as a Panoramic Sunroof as part of the purchase price.

As a reminder, the GLA 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre mild hybrid petrol engine that produces 120kW, plus 10kW power boost, and 270Nm. The GLA 200d gets its firepower from a 2.0-litre turbodiesel with 100kW and 320Nm on command. The GLB 200d 4Matic all-wheel drive model has an upgraded version of the aforementioned diesel engine, good for 140kW and 400Nm. All Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB models are fitted with an eight-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox.