How time flies.. The current-generation Mercedes GLE has been with us since 2018 already, and to keep it fresh the carmaker has given it a bit of a rework inside and out. The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe models have just touched down in Mzansi, featuring updated exterior styling, cabin tech and equipment.

Pricing for the five-seat versions kicks off at R1,964,600 for the GLE 300d 4Matic, rising to R2,041,500 for the new GLE 450d model, while the petrol-powered GLE 450 will set you back by R2,075,400. The seven-seat option adds a shade under R20 000 in all three cases. The Coupe model is available solely in GLE 450d guise, at R2,340,500. On the outside, the revised GLE models receive a new front grille with two horizontal louvres and chrome inserts, and the grille of the outer air intakes now features a horizontal chrome fin.

Standard LED High-Performance headlamps provide the lighting, but buyers can also opt for Multibeam LED headlights that boast four light points. Round back, the tail light clusters get a new inner design, with the GLE SUV boasting two horizontal blocks whereas the GLE Coupé’s units feature two bars. What’s more, the GLE Coupé now features the AMG Line exterior package as standard, which includes a diamond grille pattern as well as AMG-specific front apron, side sills and rear apron.

New exterior colours come in the form of Sodalite Blue metallic and Manufactur Alpine Grey solid. Updated electronics inside Inside you’ll find a newly designed steering wheel, among other minor cabin design changes, as well as new trim and colour options.

Crucially, the facelifted model also gains the second-generation MBUX infotainment system, with 12.3-inch driver and central displays as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, the optional Burmester surround sound System now features the personal sound set-up and Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. Engines now with mild hybrid boost

Mercedes has electrified the powertrains in the new GLE models, with mild-hybrid, 48-volt technology providing an additional over-boost of 15kW and 200Nm. The GLE 300d 4Matic variant is fitted with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 198kW and 550Nm, while a new 450d 4Matic joins the line-up in place of the previous 400d, featuring an updated 2.9-litre six-cyilnder oil burner that’s good for 270kW and 750Nm (up from 243kW and 700Nm). As before, those who prefer petrol propulsion can opt for a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo motor in the GLE 450 4Matic, which offers 280Nm and 500Nm.