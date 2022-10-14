Facelifted Volvo XC40 arrives in SA with fresh look, new grade structures

Johannesburg - Featuring a new look and revised trim grade structure, the 2023-model Volvo XC40 is now available in South Africa. Priced from R678 093, the compact SUV receives a reworked front end that includes a new design for the headlights and front and rear bumpers, as well as fresh alloy wheel designs and new exterior paint colours, including sage green and fjord blue. If you want a black roof, however, you’ll have to opt for one of the fully electric (P6 or P8) variants.

Volvo is also offering three mild hybrid turbo-petrol engine options, but they’re now badged “B” instead of “T”. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder B3 kicks off the range with 110kW and 265Nm, while the B4 slots into the middle with a 2.0-litre motor that produces 145kW and 300Nm. The all-wheel drive B5 offers a beefier version of the 2.0 engine, credited with 183kW and 350Nm. As before, the P6 recharge variant is good for 170kW and the twin-motor P8 offers 300kW. A new grade structure

The grade structure has changed too, with Volvo now offering Essential, Plus and Ultimae in place of the previous Momentum, Inscription and R-Design. Volvo has also sought to reduce complexity by offering just two exterior design themes in the form of Bright, with chrome detailing, and Dark, which gives you gloss black trimmings. The Essential model is priced at R678 093 in B3 form and R718 847 as a B4, while B5 pricing has yet to be released. The base model is generously equipped, with standard features including a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats with electric operation for the driver, a 9.0-inch Android-powered vertical infotainment system, cruise control, a lane-keeping aid, oncoming lane mitigation, rear park assist and 18-inch silver alloys.

The mid-spec Plus grade will set you back an extra R50 715, and for that, you get all the Essential features, plus a suede and microtech upholstery combination, wireless charging, front park assist, a rear camera, high-level interior illumination and 19-inch matt graphite diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Ultimae grade, for an additional R73 715, adds a Harman Kardon premium sound system to the mix as well as a powered passenger seat, powered folding rear headrests and 20-inch double-spoke black diamond-cut alloys. A number of optional packages are available too, including the driver assist package (R21 000), park assist package (R10 400) and a 360-degree camera (R40 100).

