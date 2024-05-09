Faster Ubers coming our way? Volkswagen Polo Sedan gets turbo power

One of South Africa’s corporate fleet and ride hailing champions has been given a performance boost. Say hello to the Volkswagen Polo Sedan TSI. Slotting above the latest-generation 1.6-litre normally aspirated four-door model that was introduced in September 2022, the new turbocharged Polo Sedan is available in two flavours.

The 1.0 TSI Life kicks things off at R421,100, which is a R30,000 premium over the equivalent 1.6 model, while the 1.0 TSI Style introduces a new flagship trim grade to the range for those willing to part with R454,900. The four-door TSI model comes with the most powerful version of Volkswagen’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, rated at 85kW and 178Nm. For comparison the 1.6 model is good for 81kW and 152Nm, keeping in mind that the turbo engine will have a more useful advantage at Gauteng altitudes.

Beneath the bonnet is an 85kW TSI engine. Picture: Volkswagen SA. The turbo motor pairs up with a six-speed automatic gearbox and VWSA claims a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h. The fuel consumption difference is negligible, if we go by the official manufacturer claims, with the 1.6 sipping 6.2 litres per 100km in mixed conditions and the 1.0 TSI consuming 6.3 l/100km. What features does the Polo Sedan come with? The Polo Sedan Life ships with 16-inch alloy wheels as well as keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging pad, leather-covered multi-function steering wheel, powered and folding exterior mirrors and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and wireless App-Connect.

Moving up to the Polo Sedan Style, customers are treated to 17-inch “Trinz” alloys, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, black synthetic leather seats, tilt and slide sunroof, auto wipers and a split folding rear seat, while safety is bolstered by side and curtain airbags as well as front and rear centre airbags. Clients can choose from five exterior colours in the form of Cherry Red, Rising Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver and Candy White. Included in the purchase price is a three-year or 45,000km service plan, with intervals staged at 15,000km.

Volkswagen Polo Sedan Pricing (May 2024) 1.6 (base) 81kW 5MT - R360,500 1.6 (base) 81kW 6AT - R382,900 1.6 Life 81kW 5MT - R391,800